Jennifer Flavin asks judge for split from Sylvester Stallone, citing 'waste of marital assets'

WEST PALM BEACH — The wife of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone filed for divorce in Palm Beach County Circuit Court last week, saying the couple's 25-year marriage is "irretrievably broken," according to court documents.

Entrepreneur and former model Jennifer Flavin filed a petition for "dissolution of marriage" Aug. 19, court records show. The couple married in May 1997 in London and share three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. In December 2020, the couple purchased a lakefront Palm Beach estate on the far north end of the island.

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone during the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Stallone, 76, said in a statement Wednesday to the New York Post.

The petition for dissolution alleges that Stallone engaged in the "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

The document indicates that Flavin, 54, is requesting that she "be compensated and made whole by receiving and unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor." Flavin is also seeking exclusive use of the Palm Beach estate during the pendency of the divorce proceedings, records show.

Stallone, known for iconic movie roles such as "Rocky" and "Rambo," has longtime family times to South Florida and once owned an estate near Coconut Grove in Miami. His late father, Frank Stallone Sr., had a house in Wellington and was well known among the village's polo community.

Sylvester Stallone's acting and screenwriting career brought him Academy Award nominations for best actor and screenwriter for "Rocky" in 1977.

In 2015, Stallone reprised his character, Rocky Balboa, in "Creed," a role that earned him a Golden Globe award and another Oscar nomination, both for best supporting actor.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

