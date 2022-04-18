Jennifer Garner gets surprise from Donny Osmond on 50th birthday
Jennifer Garner thought she was just watching a Donny Osmond video on her birthday – but she ended up getting a huge hit of nostalgia, in more ways than one.
Jennifer Garner thought she was just watching a Donny Osmond video on her birthday – but she ended up getting a huge hit of nostalgia, in more ways than one.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas decided to spend their Easter holiday reuniting with their two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18. The family came together on Dylan’s college campus — and it looks like the A-list actors tried to be as low-key as possible. Wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, Douglas hung […]
Garcelle Beauvais is spilling some major tea about Will Smith in her new memoir, Love Me As I Am.
The star can't stop flaunting her 8.5-carat sparkler.
Jaden Smith is being mocked on social media after he said he was "very happy" that he grew up spending more time with adults. The musician didn't talk about his dad Will Smith's Oscars moment during the recent interview.
Nicole Scherzinger sported a bodysuit that featured a combination of tiger, cheetah and leopard prints with cutoff denim shorts and little gray booties at ZOEasis Coachella party.
Princess Eugenie attended Easter church service at St. George's Chapel with her cousins. For the occasion, she wore a stunning floral dress.
Dr. David Kipper had been treating the "Pirates" actor for addiction
Queen of Coachella.
After going on the TV series several times, I learned that not everything is paid for, the casting process is rigorous, and the production is massive.
Something that Marvel Studios has traditionally been good at is casting, which is why Disney was able to hang so much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the appeal of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, but one casting decision is so good that it has transcended the fact that every attempt to do something with it has mostly fallen apart. We’re talking about Milana Vayntrub as Doreen Green, a.k.a. The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, star of one of Marvel’s best books of the decade.
Kate Hudson is making the most of her time in London, including an adorable family day that shows how close the little family is. On April 14, Hudson shared a series of photos on her Instagram that melted everyone’s hearts. She posted the adorable photos with the caption, “Decided we’d just stroll….all day.” View this […]
"I just pray my baby is born happy, healthy, and with the power of attorney.”View Entire Post ›
Here's why Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their secret trip to England ahead of the Invictus Games.
The former "Laguna Beach" star is celebrating an "island girl" vacation.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations but can have no formal role, it is understood.
Paris Hilton celebrates Coachella in an all neon yellow look feat the metaverse.
"The [death threats] were that serious and that many."View Entire Post ›
The 20-year-old singer took the stage in Indio, California on Saturday as the youngest headliner in the music festival's history.
Model and reality star Kendall Jenner, 26, went topless by the swimming pool with a bottle of her tequila brand, 818, in hand.
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa hit the trail. "Hope everyone finds a way to be with someone they care for," Scialfa said.