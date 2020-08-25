Jennifer Garner hilariously -- and emotionally -- reacts to 'The Office' finale

The final episode of "The Office" may have aired more than seven years ago, but that didn't stop Jennifer Garner from watching the series for the first time -- and, as it turns out, she has major feelings about the series finale.

The "13 Going on 30" star posted a hilarious reaction video Monday, showing her tearfully processing the show's final episode. However, she accidentally recorded it in slow motion.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares her family’s cornbread recipe -- and her mom -- with fans

"The finale hit us pretty hard," Garner joked in the caption for the video, which shows her wiping away tears with her Dunder Mifflin shirt. A colorful "Thank You, Dunder Mifflin" sign is also hanging the background.

"When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too," the "Alias" alum added.

Just like Garner's epic voiceover for her reaction video, she decided to cheekily narrate the video of her sobbing over "The Office."

"You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine. And guess what? We finished it and I guess that it gave me some really great feelings," she wheezed over the slowed down sounds of her boohooing. "Oh my goodness, look who needed a big cry!"

That wasn't the only thing Garner thinks she needed as she remarked, "Maybe a shower would've been helpful."

Garner concluded her post: "But it's just nice to know you can still feel so much passion about something."

Story continues

MORE: John Krasinski reunited 'The Office' cast to recreate the show's iconic wedding dance

Of course, the "Love, Simon" actress drew support from an alum of "The Office."

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, wrote, "Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post."

Fischer then added that she has also been binge-watching the series from the beginning, which gave her "major feelings about lots of moments."

Jennifer Garner hilariously -- and emotionally -- reacts to 'The Office' finale originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com