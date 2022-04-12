How Jennifer Garner REALLY Feels About Bennifer's Engagement
Ben Affleck's ex-wife and mother of his children Jennifer Garner reacts to his and Jennifer Lopez's 2nd engagement. Get the details!
Ben Affleck's ex-wife and mother of his children Jennifer Garner reacts to his and Jennifer Lopez's 2nd engagement. Get the details!
A Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez titled “Halftime” will kick off the 21st Tribeca Festival. The New York film festival announced its opening night film Wednesday. While Tribeca has traditionally been held in spring, this year it shifts to the summer, opening on June 8.
Jennifer Garner, 49, looks all-over toned as she crushes a super intense box jump workout on Instagram. HIIT and Dance-cardio workouts keep her super fit.
Jennifer Garner was married to Ben Affleck for 13 years. Here's how she feels about his second engagement to Jennifer Lopez.
Macron wore glossy navy pumps with blue skinny jeans and a chic coat to accompany French President Emmanuel Macron to cast their ballot for the first round of France's presidential election.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge, 'Safe Haven' actress and singer Julianne Hough shared a before and after transformation of herself on Instagram. Fans reacted to the Instagram video and photos.
They first planned to marry in 2002.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot over the weekend, and their wedding seemed to be the hottest party of the season thanks to it's star-studded guest list! The black-tie ceremony welcomed around 600 guests including their famous families and celebs including Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Eva Longoria, who wore a black gown designed by Victoria Beckham! Natalia Bryant also attended, plus the president of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation, Mandana Dayani.
The musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town.
FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with the local artist -- Nia Keturah Calhoun -- who's painting a mural in Northwest of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual restaurant with a focus on fresh chicken salad, will celebrate its grand opening with prizes throughout the week.
Jennifer Lopez is sharing how Ben Affleck proposed to her. In a video message, the ‘Marry Me’ star breaks down how the special moment unfolded. Meanwhile, a source also tells ET their kids are ‘excited’ about the engagement. Dating rumors for the couple kicked off in February of 2021, followed by Lopez and Affleck becoming Instagram official in July.
The initial spring season Times-Mail Top Performers poll is available for voting.
Ideal for weddings, vacations or walks along the shoreline, boho-chic braids are taking over the...
One of the major shifts of the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge decline in air travel, as most of us adhered to stay-at-home orders during quarantine. The introduction of effective vaccines and boosters, however, has again made it possible to fly to visit family, take a relaxing vacation, or explore somewhere new—even if some airlines are struggling to keep up with demand. With more people flying than ever, two airlines are facing serious setbacks. Read on to learn which carriers just canceled hundr
Sometimes you want to put on your chef’s hat and try your hand at a fussy, fancy dessert . And sometimes you want to “heal your inner child” with a treat that’s...
PLUS: Decker says she’s still living with her parents even after being in quarantine together: "It is so wonderful"
Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.
Pflugerville trainer: How to get rid of stubborn belly fat
The shipyard that built the Titanic has won the UK’s first cruise ship contract in more than 20 years. Harland & Wolff will undertake works on P&O Cruises’ ship Aurora and Cunard’s Queen Victoria in its dry docks in Belfast.
'The Kardashians' will premiere Thursday on Hulu, and the series' first episode touches on one very personal moment in Kim Kardashian's life.