Jennifer Garner shares her family’s cornbread recipe -- and her mom -- with fans

Jennifer Garner continued her "Pretend Cooking Show" on Tuesday and found herself quickly overshadowed when she invited her mother Patricia to serve as commentator.

The "13 Going on 30" star revealed she always calls her mom when she makes "Grandmom’s Cornbread" even though she knows it like the back of her hand.

"Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom," Garner revealed in the caption, along with the recipe, including ingredients and directions for making the dish, so fans can cook it, too.

Grandmom’s Cornbread, by Patricia English Garner



Ingredients:



2 Tbsp oil

3/4 cup cornmeal

1/4 cup flour

1 rounded tsp baking powder

1/4 rounded tsp baking soda

1 Tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

Directions:

1. Set oven to 450 degrees. Pour oil into a heavy skillet and put that in the oven.

2. Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt in a bowl.

3. Add egg to the mixture and enough buttermilk until the batter is thinner than pancake batter.

4. VERY carefully take the skillet out of the oven and pour oil into batter.

5. Mix the batter and pour it into the hot skillet.

6. Return to the oven and bake. Watch carefully after 10 minutes, until brown.

7. Mom says eat with butter.

8. Yum.

As it turns out, Patricia is a real gem and easily won over the hearts of the actress' 9.4 million followers due to her hilarious zingers and blunt advice.

For example, when Garner tried greasing the pan with olive oil, her mom quipped, "Oklahoma farmers are not Italian."

Another hilarious moment came when the "Alias" alum discovered she didn't have any buttermilk handy and tried making her own. When asking her mom on how to make it, Patricia sighs, "You know, I don't know Jennifer. I'm rarely without buttermilk."

Garner's mom continued dropping sarcastic pearls of wisdom throughout her daughter's baking quest, deadpanning when asked how long the cornbread stays in the oven, "Honey, until it's brown."

Another memorable accident happened when Garner tried showing her mom what the batter looked like and accidentally spilled some on the floor because she titled the mixing bowl too far.

"No wonder why it's called a Pretend Cooking Show," Patricia said.

However, the two tugged on fans' heartstrings after the piping-hot cornbread came out of the oven and Garner lamented, "I wish you were here to eat it with me."

"I do, too," Patricia replied. "But it's fun talking to you."

Watch Jennifer Garner make "Grandmom’s Cornbread" with mom Patricia here:

