Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with latest Instagram post

Jennifer Garner had a ring on her finger in her latest Instagram video, sparking speculation that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend John Miller.

The actress sat down for a lengthy conversation with her "13 Going On 30" co-star Judy Greer about reevaluating their relationship to alcohol throughout their lives and the decision to take a step back from any regular drinking.

However, at the top of the video and throughout, Garner can be seen putting on her glasses and sipping tea. When she does so, a very obvious ring can be seen on her left ring finger.

It’s hard to tell if the ring is an engagement ring or not, but it would stand to reason given the trajectory of her relationship in recent years. While sometimes people just wear rings, it didn’t take long for some to speculate that the actress has privately gotten engaged to Miller.

Representatives for Garner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Us Weekly reports that she began dating the CaliGroup CEO in 2018, a few years after her split with longtime husband Ben Affleck. The outlet reports that he was ready to get married pretty quickly, but that he knew she couldn’t be rushed into such a thing. Eventually, the outlet reports that their differing views on the matter led to a breakup.

Jennifer Garner posted a video in which she spoke about her relationship with alcohol. MEGA/GC Images

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In August of 2020, it was revealed that they split prior to the coronavirus lockdown but left the door open with each other to rekindle their romance somewhere down the line. According to Page Six, they did just that in May of 2021. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

Jennifer Garner sparked engagement rumors with John Miller. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Because the relationship seemingly hinged on the idea of getting engaged, it would stand to reason if, roughly six months after they reconnected, getting hitched was finally on the table for the former "Alias" actress.