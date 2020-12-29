Jennifer Granholm’s energy record in Michigan should frighten America

Jarrett Skorup, Opinion contributor

President-elect Joe Biden is set to appoint former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead the U.S. Department of Energy. That’s a foolish decision that should frighten every American taxpayer. A big part of her job will be to dole out taxpayer dollars to “green” companies and industries favored by the Biden administration — a strategy she deployed in Michigan, but with little to show for it.

When Granholm was governor, she directed hundreds of millions of dollars to politically favored companies in the hopes of creating “green” jobs. She famously promised Michiganders, “In five years, you’re going to be blown away.”

That prediction came true in a way: Michigan taxpayers were shocked at how spectacularly the effort failed. Her key subsidy program, the Michigan Economic Growth Authority, approved billions of dollars in tax credits for 434 projects. A Mackinac Center analysis found that only 10, or 2.3%, of those projects were successful in meeting their job creation promises. Despite the lack of success in creating jobs, the deals she made still cost Michigan taxpayers today billions even though she left office a decade ago.

Granholm's many massive failures

The list of failures is long and includes:

► A123 Systems: This Ann Arbor electric car battery manufacturer was heavily touted by Granholm and then-president Obama, with promises of hundreds and thousands of jobs. Despite receiving hundreds of millions of state and federal dollars, A123 went bankrupt and has abandoned manufacturing batteries in Michigan.

Jennifer Granholm on July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jennifer Granholm on July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

► LG Chem: The state offered $125 million to this company in an effort to make Michigan “the world capital for advanced batteries.” But the demand for advanced batteries wasn’t there, and with nothing productive to do, workers were discovered watching movies and playing games. They remained on the payroll so the company could continue to qualify for federal grant money. After reshuffling, the plant got back up and running and today is in production with hundreds working. But during the Graholm era, which promised hundreds of jobs in a few years, the company was praised in nine press releases while producing zero batteries.

► Other battery company failures: Granholm said Michigan would see “up to 40,000 great new (battery) jobs by 2020.” It’s 2020, and none of the battery companies met their job projections with several going through bankruptcy, and Michigan has fewer than 5% of the promised battery manufacturing jobs.

Biden: Republicans are ramping up hypocrisy and obstruction. We can't let them cripple Biden.

► Mascoma: The Upper Peninsula project was supposed to convert biomass into ethanol. Instead, it turned tax dollars into nothing. The Granholm administration awarded it a $20 million grant and the federal energy department approved up to $100 million. The company’s intellectual property was sold off and the plant was never built.

► Wixom: The shuttered Ford plant was supposed to get new life as a $725 million renewable energy park. Granholm said it would be “symbolic for Michigan in what we’re going to become.” Let’s hope not. The state approved a $100 million credit for a promised 4,000 news jobs. The energy park idea was scrapped two years later and the land was repurposed for another, more successful, project.

► Solar sore spots: Touting taxpayer investments in solar energy companies, Granholm said “Michigan would lead the green revolution.” The $250 million Saginaw-area project from Suniva pledged 500 jobs, but they didn’t materialize. United Solar Ovonics cashed in on state and federal subsidies with a pledge of more than 1,000 jobs; its parts were sold off in 2012. Evergreen Solar went bankrupt. GlobalWatt, approved for $42 million, also shut down.

Michiganders are still paying for Granholm's failures

► RASCO: Perhaps the greatest embarrassment of the Granholm era was the “RASCO fiasco.” The governor appeared at a press conference with Richard Short to promote $9 million in tax credits to create jobs in Flint through his “cutting-edge” company. One problem: Short’s parole officer saw the press conference and alerted the state that he was a convicted embezzler with a “history of scams.” He was living in a borrowed trailer when he was approved for state tax credits. Short ultimately went back to prison.

Climate change: Joe Biden can work with conservatives on climate change. Many of them are ready to act.

This is the record of the “green leader” who Biden has tapped to head the U.S. Department of Energy. Michigan taxpayers are still paying for the billions of dollars she wasted during her time in office. Picking and choosing economic winners wasn’t as easy as she thought, and Michigan taxpayers were the biggest losers.

Now Jennifer Granholm is set to bring her record to the national stage. She’ll try to make good on Biden’s promise to “accelerat[e] cutting-edge technologies” in the “green” space. With her at the helm, you can expect the Biden administration to repeat Michigan’s corporate welfare failure, but on a much grander and costlier scale.

Jarrett Skorup the director of marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, based in Midland, Michigan.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's mistake: Jennifer Granholm is a bad pick to lead energy department

Latest Stories

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • Nashville bomber claimed to have cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before attack

    The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

  • Coronavirus variant from South Africa found in Japan

    Japan on Monday detected a coronavirus variant found in South Africa, the government said, the first such discovery in a nation that has already identified more than a dozen cases of another variant that is spreading rapidly in Britain. A woman in her 30s who arrived in Japan on Dec. 19 was found to be infected with the new virus variant, the health ministry said. The announcement of the detection of the South Africa-linked variant comes after the Japanese government on Monday started banning the entry of non-resident foreign nationals following the discovery of the UK variant in Japan.

  • Army Suspends Former 1st Special Forces Group CO after Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.

  • Fauci agrees with Biden that ‘darkest days’ of pandemic are ahead

    ‘We are really at a very critical point,’ said Dr. Fauci about the coronavirus pandemic after a season of holiday travel. Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN‘s State Of The Union and echoed similar sentiments as President-elect Joe Biden on what is potentially on the horizon with the coronavirus pandemic. “And the reason I’m concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year’s, surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge, because, if you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling,” said Fauci.

  • Russian fishing trawler capsizes in freezing Barents Sea, 17 feared dead

    A Russian fishing trawler capsized and sunk in the middle of a storm in the Barents Sea on Monday, with 17 of its 19-member crew feared dead. The Onega ship sank off the coast of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago early Monday morning , Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said. Two men wearing wet suits were rescued by a ship which was in the area when it received their mayday call four minutes before Onega went off the radar. Seventeen other people are missing but their chances of survival are considered slim due to adverse weather conditions. The trawler was fishing in freezing waters in a storm with temperatures around -30C. Officials initially blamed the sinking on a heavy build-up of ice on the trawler, but later said that the ship got into trouble only when the crew started to pull up a net full of fish. “Most likely, the ship tilted, got hit by water and began to sink,” said Alexander Bakhtin, head of the emergency services in the Arkhangelsk region, adding that authorities were also looking into other possible theories. The storm was reportedly so bad that the crew did not have time to use lifeboats. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on Monday that it would investigate whether the incident was linked to violations of maritime safety regulations. A rescue operation involving several vessels and a military plane stretched well into Monday evening but the search for the missing men was complicated by darkness and waves up to four metres high. Andrei Zaika, director of the fish farm which owns the trawler, blamed the deaths on a fatal combination of weather conditions but said that it is not unusual for fishing vessels like Onega to work during a storm. “They were only doing their job, nothing extraordinary about it,” he told Rossiya 24 television channel. Russia’s Fisheries Agency said that there were no irregularities on the vessels when it was last checked in October.

  • Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests

    President Trump complained for nearly a week about a "disgraceful" $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and 2021 spending package Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, "only to sign it and get nothing in return?" Politico's Playbook editors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer marveled Monday morning. "Trump got taken to the cleaners."After this "bizarre, embarrassing episode," all Trump proved is that "he had no discernible strategy and no hand to play," Palmer and Sherman write. "He folded, and got nothing besides a few days of attention and chaos. ... Zip. Zero. Zilch." Trump issued a statement insisting he got promises out of Congress, they note, but "he'll never get the spending rescissions he's asking for — like, zero chance" — and his support for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks will only "split the Republican Party on the way out the door.""This is probably the most fitting coda to Trump's presidency, and a neat encapsulation of his relationship with Congress," Palmer and Sherman argue. "He never cared to understand the place and was disengaged from its work. They'll be laughing — er, scratching their heads — at your genius about this one for a while, Mr. President."Palmer also noted the terrible optics of Trump sitting on relief checks, unemployment benefits, and rental aid from his golf resort in Palm Beach, while Vice President Mike Pence is on a skiing vacation in Vail, Colorado, and Mnuchin took a private jet down to his vacation home in a Mexican resort near Cabo.> I get it's the holidays ... but Trump being in Mar-a-Lago, Pence being in Vail & Mnuchin being in Mexico is such a dramatic split screen from the pain and suffering that so many Americans are feeling right now when it comes to just being able to afford food and housing.> > — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) December 28, 2020Maybe there's something fitting about that, too.More stories from theweek.com Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Fighters Launched from Carrier Give Cover to US Troops Withdrawing from Somalia

    F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • After London property scandal, Pope reins in money controls throughout the Vatican

    Pope Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal.

  • Biden says Trump appointees are obstructing transition efforts

    With the inauguration just weeks away, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political appointees at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget."Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," he added. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."Biden made his remarks after attending a briefing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and national security experts. This "obstruction" could make it easier for foreign entities to launch cyber attacks against the U.S., and Biden warned his team "needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."The president-elect stressed that career professionals have been working closely with the transition team, and their agencies are "filled with patriots who've earned our respect, and who should never be treated as political footballs."More stories from theweek.com Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • Swiss hand over remaining $150 million to U.S. from massive Ponzi scheme

    Switzerland will return $150 million from blocked Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year to the United States to be given to victims of convicted Ponzi scheme con artist Robert Allen Stanford, the Federal Ministry of Justice said on Monday. Stanford, a former Texas financier known primarily by his middle name, was convicted of fraud by a Houston jury in 2012 in what prosecutors called a $7.2 billion fraud that lasted two decades and which was eclipsed in size only by the Ponzi scheme run by Bernie Madoff. Stanford, now serving a 110-year prison term, had stashed millions from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank at the Swiss arm of French bank Societe Generale, which he tapped regularly to fund a fleet of private jets and a 100-foot yacht, according to U.S. District Court filings from 2012.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Key US Ally Declares Its F-35s Ready for Combat

    The Royal Australian Air Force declared that its F-35A Joint Strike Fighter has achieved initial operational capability.

  • Officials knew about sexual abuse at Lowell prison —and did nothing. System must have independent oversight | Opinion

    A horrifying new report by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that, for more than a decade, Florida’s political leaders and the state Department of Corrections (FDC) have ignored the sexual abuse by staff, including rape, of incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

  • Arkansas sheriff: 5 found slain died in murder-suicide

    Five female family members found dead Christmas Day in a northwest Arkansas home died in a murder-suicide, law enforcement said Monday. Evidence collected at the scene in Atkins, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, led to the determination that the two women and three girls died by murder-suicide, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement. The Arkansas State Crime Lab and medical examiner confirmed the results of the investigation, Jones said.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

    Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.