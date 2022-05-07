Jennifer Grey says fatal car crash with Matthew Broderick is among 'top 3 traumas' in her life: 'I thought he was dead'

Jennifer Grey and Matthew Broderick were involved in a fatal car crash in 1987. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Jennifer Grey and Matthew Broderick were involved in a 1987 car crash that killed two women.

Grey, 62, shared details about the accident with Entertainment Tonight.

She also opened up about the crash in her new memoir, "Out of the Corner."

Jennifer Grey recalled the 1987 car crash she and Matthew Broderick were involved in that killed two women.

Grey, 62, spoke about the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Paige Gawley published Thursday following the release of her new memoir, "Out of the Corner." She wrote in the memoir that the car crash happened a few weeks before the "Dirty Dancing" premiere while the pair were driving together in Ireland.

"The car accident in Ireland was, I would say, top three traumas of my life, maybe top one," Grey told ET. "It's very hard to describe when you have a near-death experience and are present for the death of other people. Being alone on a country road in the middle of nowhere with nobody else around or conscious was pretty terrifying."

Jennifer Grey and Matthew Broderick together in October 1987. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Grey continued that the car accident prompted "so many other things" in her life.

"I was the sole living witness, because Matthew had survived, but he was unconscious and had amnesia and was very badly injured. I thought he was dead," Grey told ET, adding that she initially didn't realize there were fatalities.

"I didn't even know there were two other women who were tragically killed at the time. It's just something that you just don't come back from in the same way," Grey said.

Grey also defended Broderick, who was driving the vehicle, adding that they were sober at the time of the accident.

"I wasn't holding any information that people seem to think I did because they wanted an answer and there was no answer because it was an accident," Grey told the outlet. "And [Broderick] was a great driver, and nobody was drinking. It was just an accident. And it was tragic, and I think about the family in Ireland all the time."

Jennifer Grey released her new memoir, "Out of the Corner." Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Grey and Broderick broke up in 1988, Us Magazine reported.

After breaking up with Broderick, Grey dated and became engaged to Johnny Depp that same year before ending the relationship nine months later.

"There was some heat. It was a fucking bonfire," Grey told People. "It was literally like, 'Are you fucking kidding me? Are you fucking kidding me? I've never seen a guy like this.'"

Recently, she spoke about Depp's defamation trial against his former wife, Amber Heard, in an interview with ET.

"All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved," Grey told ET. "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

