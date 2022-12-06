Jennifer Hope Stables sentenced in shooting incident

Dec. 6—PRINCETON — A woman who was charged last April with wanton endangerment and other offenses after firing a gun while a 5-year-old child was present was sentenced Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Jennifer Hope Stables, 37, of Rock was arrested after a shooting incident April 2 at a home near the Freedom Road and Muncy Lane area of Montcalm, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. According to the criminal complaint filed by Deputy J.W. Lucas with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Stables entered a home, "produced a small black handgun believed to be a revolver, and fired a single shot at her husband, Roger Stables."

"Upon arrival, I spoke with the victim, Roger Stables, who told me he was helping a friend work on his truck at Muncy Mobile Home Park," Lucas said in the criminal complaint. "Mr. Stables then stated that his wife, Jennifer Stables, accompanied by her sister Amanda Jennings and brother-in-law Rickey Jennings had rode by him on Muncy Lanes, slowed their vehicle and left."

The vehicle returned a short time later with Jennifer Stables exiting the vehicle and running up Muncy Lane, Lucas said.

"Mrs. Stables then produced a small black handgun that Mr. Stables advised he believed was a revolver, fired a single shot, and finally running back down the hill towards the parked car on Freedom Road. Mr. Stables described the car as a black Pontiac Grand Prix. Mr. Stables also advised that he observed Mrs. Stables's sister, Amanda Jennings, driving the car," Lucas said in the criminal complaint.

Lucas said he spoke with witnesses who corroborated the statement Roger Stables gave to him.

"I then spoke with the park supervisor who had video of the incident," Lucas stated. "The video also corroborated Mr. Stables's version of the events."

Lucas then searched for the vehicle and spotted it coming out of Buttermilk Junction. He then initiated a traffic stop and placed Jennifer Stables, Amanda Jennings, 32 and Rickey Jennings, 36, both of Rock, under arrest.

"It was then found that Mr. and Mrs. Jennings had their 5-year-old son in the vehicle with them at the time of the shooting," Lucas said in the report.

Jennifer Hope Stables was charged with wanton endangerment, conspiracy to commit a felony and child neglect.

She later pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton endangerment, according to court documents. She appeared Monday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler and was sentenced to three years in prison on each count. This sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. Under a special condition, Stables must remain in treatment.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

