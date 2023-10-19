Who is Jennifer Hunt, Huntersville Board of Commissioners candidate?

Name: Jennifer Hunt

Age: 39

Campaign website or social media page: huntforhuntersville.com

Occupation: Content Writer

Education: M.Ed. Secondary English Education from the University at Buffalo & B.S. Secondary English Education from Roberts Wesleyan College

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought):

No.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement.

Reading Buddy with the Angels and Sparrows Pathways Program

Back to School event with Caterpillar Ministries

Livestream Host with Mosaic Church

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

While I transitioned out of education in 2022, I am deeply touched by the kind messages I receive from former students expressing their appreciation for my time as their teacher. Recently, I had the privilege of reading a college application essay written by one of my former students. I was genuinely moved to learn that she chose to write about her experiences in my English class. Her words were beautiful and uplifting, and she shared her aspiration to become a teacher as a result of our time together.

I wholeheartedly wish all my former students the best in their journeys ahead, and I am confident they will achieve remarkable things.

Traffic is an issue in Huntersville while a few critical road projects, such as the widening of N.C. 73, have been delayed by NCDOT. How would you tackle the town’s traffic problem?

Addressing our town’s traffic challenges requires a multifaceted approach. Firstly, we must prioritize thoughtful and strategic development that aligns with the 2040 community plan. This plan concentrates high-density areas in regions with adequate infrastructure. By adhering to this blueprint, we can prevent adding stress to parts of our town that are ill-equipped to handle population growth and its resulting traffic congestion.

Secondly, we should explore investments in alternative transportation options. The potential expansion of the Red Line to the northern areas holds promise in reducing traffic as residents travel to neighboring towns. Our efforts to increase the availability of sidewalks and bike lanes and expand our greenway system are vital steps. These developments will be pivotal in connecting residents to essential services and commercial areas without necessitating car use.

Lastly, we must continue to advocate for Huntersville’s needs with the NCDOT and urge them to prioritize the necessary improvements to our road infrastructure. This comprehensive approach will help us tackle our town’s traffic issues and ensure more efficient transportation in our community.

What are your ideas about how the town should recruit and retain more police officers specifically? And all town employees more broadly?

Attracting and retaining talent in our police force and town staff is crucial. It is important that we compensate these professionals fairly and stay up to date on market rates. We can engage in additional recruitment strategies by attending career fairs and community events to attract diverse candidates. We must ensure we have affordable workforce housing to keep our employees in Huntersville, which increases their investment and commitment to our community. Additionally, it would be beneficial to build partnerships with local colleges to create an avenue for new talent. Workplace culture is also important to recruiting and retaining employees, so we should foster a healthy and inclusive environment. We can implement employee wellness programs that encourage work-life balance and recognize the importance of physical and mental health. Lastly, we should consistently honor outstanding performance and accomplishments amongst town employees to show appreciation for their contributions.

Huntersville has experienced rapid population growth over the last few decades with the approval of hundreds of new homes. Do you think the town should control growth in some way or keep expanding? Why?

We are fortunate to be a growing town that is a place where people want to work, live, and play. Residents can easily name various factors that make them love living in Huntersville, so it is no surprise that people continue to come here. We need to be intentional about our growth and think long-term and holistically about the impact of each development. Additional residents add pressure to our roads, schools, and resources. It’s important that we consider other forms of development in tandem to diversify our tax base and put less strain on our residents.

Why should voters choose you over others who are in the race?

Voters should choose me as their next commissioner based on my unwavering values and temperament. I am deeply committed to serving our community in this capacity and am wholeheartedly dedicated to fostering an inclusive Huntersville that caters to all residents.

With a background in education spanning over a decade, I have proven my ability to adapt and excel in various roles. My transition into content writing in a forestry consulting firm (despite having no experience in the field) showcases my ability to quickly learn and bring a fresh perspective. My employer recognized my skills, and I have embraced my role and introduced new ideas.

I am eager to channel these skills, adaptability, and creativity into my service on the Huntersville Town Board. I am honored at the prospect of demonstrating how I can enhance the quality of life for our community’s residents. Together, we can work towards change in Huntersville.