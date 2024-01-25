Jennifer Kesse: Her disappearance remains a mystery 18 years later

Wednesday marks 18 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.

Kesse was 24-years-old when she disappeared from Orlando back in 2006.

She was last seen at her condo near Mall at Millenia

To this day, police have not made an arrest in the case.

Jennifer Kesse

READ: 9 things to know about the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse

On Tuesday, Kesse’s parents, Drew and Joyce, posted the following statement on the Facebook page “Find Jennifer Kesse”:

PREVIOUS: Jennifer Kesse: Family and FDLE continue efforts to find answers

In late 2022, Orlando Police Department handed the cold case over to Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which said it would essentially restart an investigation into Kesse’s disappearance.

Images of the police search for missing Orlando woman Jennifer Kesse.

The Orlando Police Department searched a wooded area Friday morning near Oak Ridge Road and Wakulla Way, west of Orange Blossom Trail.

Police acted on a tip they had received in the case of the woman, missing since January of 2006.

Investigative reporter Shannon Butler, who has covered this case from the beginning, sat down with family, friends and detectives back in 2022 to take an in-depth look into this case.

You can watch her full report, “The Search: Jennifer Kesse,” below.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.