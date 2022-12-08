Jennifer Kesse: Investigation into Orlando woman’s disappearance turned over to FDLE

The investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse more than 16 years ago has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Kesse’s family said FDLE’s cold case unit will take over and essentially restart the investigation into the Orlando woman’s 2006 disappearance from the beginning.

Investigators will interview people Kesse’s law enforcement team has already identified as possible suspects or people who may have valuable information. But because they are retired, they don’t have the power to make an arrest.

It also means retesting evidence the Kesses say has not ever been retested. The family said they are excited about what now might be possible under FDLE.

Drew Kesse has been vocal about what they feel have been missteps by Orlando police in the investigation.

The family says they did not want the case to be in the hands of Orlando police anymore, but moving the investigation to FDLE did not come easily and for six months they worked to convince the attorney general’s office and other state partners to help them.

The Kesses said this very well may be the last resort for them. After this, they said they aren’t sure there is anything left they can do.

