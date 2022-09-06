Jennifer Lawrence always thought she was a Republican until watching '30 Rock' as a teen

Jennifer Lawrence Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence thought she was a Republican until she was watching "30 Rock" as a teen.

She told Vogue that a line from Tina Fey's character Liz Lemon resonated with her at the time.

Lawrence is now outspoken against former President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by Republican family members, Jennifer Lawrence assumed she was a Republican, too.

That is, until she was 16 years old watching "30 Rock" and Liz Lemon (played by Tina Fey) said something that resonated with her.

The line — "Just because I think ... we should all have hybrid cars doesn't mean I don't love America." — changed Lawrence's outlook, the star told Vogue for the outlet's October cover story.

Her political stance became even clearer, she said, when she began filming abroad and noticed that in other countries, money was also concentrated at the top, just like in the US.

In Lawrence's mind, being a Republican always meant: "Why should my taxes pay for your haughty lifestyle?", Vogue reported.

As she began to rake in more money, she gained even more perspective on the issue, noticing flaws in that logic, she told Vogue.

"Nobody likes to see half their paycheck go away, but it made sense to me," Lawrence told Vogue. "Yeah, for the greater good, I guess it makes sense."

Lawrence has been outspoken on political issues during her career, criticizing former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

Lawrence revealed that she had been "a little Republican" before Trump's election, even admitting she cast her first-ever vote for John McCain in 2008.

"For me, when Donald Trump got elected that just changed everything. Because this is an impeached president who's broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy," she said in 2020.

She continued: "It feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don't want to support a president who supports white supremacists."

