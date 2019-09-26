Jennifer Lawrence just revealed her wedding registry on Amazon

Ahead of Jennifer Lawrence's wedding to her art director fiancé Cooke Maroney, the 29-year-old actress unveiled her registry on Amazon.

“Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming. For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place," J.Law explained.

From hosting gifts to kitchen and entertainment gadgets, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star's wedding registry includes a few items we're thinking of buying for ourselves!

Shop the best-selling items from her registry below (some of them are even on sale!) and check out the complete registry here!



Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper, $38.99 (Orig. $50)

“Whether it’s a few friends for drinks or a larger dinner party, I love to host people at home."



Flight 001 4-in-1 Adapter, $25



“I travel a lot for work, and these are a few of the best items I’ve found over the years to help me arrive feeling refreshed and ready to explore. Don’t leave for your honeymoon without them!"

Black + Decker 8-Cup Food Processor, $29.99

“I love trying new recipes, so it’s important to have the right tools in the kitchen. Here are a few items I love, and a few that I can’t wait to start using. Cooking for two is always more fun!”