Jennifer Lawrence says she's happy with 'Don't Look Up' deal despite pay gap with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'Leo brings in more box office than I do'

Jennifer Lawrence in 2019 (left) and pictured on set for "Don't Look Up" (right) in December 2020. Rich Fury/Getty Images; David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence told Vanity Fair that she is happy with the salary she received for "Don't Look Up."

Leonardo DiCaprio earned $5 million more than her despite Lawrence being top billed on the movie.

She argued that DiCaprio brought in "more box office" than she did.

Jennifer Lawrence told Vanity Fair that she was happy with her deal for Netflix's new movie "Don't Look Up" after being asked about the pay gap between her and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lawrence and DiCaprio both star in the upcoming movie as astronomers who try to warn the planet of a deadly comet heading for Earth. In August, Variety revealed in its annual report of Hollywood actors salaries that Lawrence was being paid $5 million less than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio despite the fact that she was top of the call sheet.

Lawrence told Vanity Fair of the pay disparity: "Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I'm extremely fortunate and happy with my deal.

"But in other situations, what I have seen — and I'm sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it's extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you're told it's not gender disparity but they can't tell you what exactly it is."

Lawrence had explained earlier in the interview that she fought to get top billing, the first name on the credits, for the movie.

"I was number one on the call sheet, so..." the Oscar winner said. " And I thought [the credits] should reflect that. Leo was very gracious about it. I think we had something called a Laverne & Shirley, which is this billing they invented where it's an equal billing. But I guess maybe somewhere down the line, I kicked the stone further, like, 'What if it wasn't equal?'"

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in "Don't Look Up." Niko Tavernise/Netflix

She then pointed to Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit battle with Disney over her pay from "Black Widow" as an example of women owning their worth.

"I thought that was extremely brave," Lawrence said. "If two parties understand how a movie is going to be released, and then it turns out that one of the parties did not agree to that, that's unfair. She was also crowning! She was giving birth."

In July, Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney alleging that the simultaneous release of "Black Widow" on Disney Plus as well as theaters violated her contract and compromised her total box-office earnings because her salary was largely based on box-office performance. A settlement was reached in October.

"Don't Look Up" will be in select theaters starting December 10 and on Netflix December 24. Lawrence also recently revealed in a post-screening Q&A that she went method and smoked weed during the filming of the movie because her character got high to calm her nerves.

