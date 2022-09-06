Jennifer Lawrence shares son's name, reveals she suffered 2 miscarriages

Jennifer Lawrence Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she suffered multiple miscarriages before giving birth to her son, whose name and sex she has revealed for the first time.

Speaking with Vogue, the Hunger Games star said she "had a miscarriage alone in Montreal" in her early 20s, when she intended to get an abortion. She also revealed she became pregnant a few years ago while shooting the movie Don't Look Up and had a second miscarriage. At the time, she was married and wanted to have a baby. "She had to get a D&C, the surgical procedure by which tissue is removed from the uterus," Vogue reports.

Lawrence has been married to Cooke Maroney, an art gallerist, since 2019. She gave birth to her first child with Maroney earlier this year and revealed to Vogue the baby is a boy named Cy, who they've named after the painter Cy Twombly.

Lawrence told Vogue she "felt like my whole life had started over" after giving birth, reflecting, "Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing."

But the interview with Vogue took place just a few days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Lawrence expressed outrage over the decision.

"I had a great pregnancy," she said. "I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

You may also like

5 brutally funny cartoons about Biden's anti-GOP rhetoric

A post-retirement tax nightmare

5 scathing cartoons about Lindsey Graham's 'rioting in the streets' comments