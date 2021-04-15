  • Oops!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce split

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called off their two-year engagement, saying in a statement Thursday that they "realized we are better as friends."

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," Lopez and Rodriguez said in a joint statement to NBC's "TODAY" show.

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez is the mom of twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is the dad to two daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16.

Image: 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Street Sightings (Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images file)
Rumors swirled last month that the singer, 51, and former Yankees baseball player, 45, had called it quits, but they released a statement at the time saying that they were "working through some things.”

"They never officially broke up and had talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do," multiple sources close to the couple had said. "They are sticking together. They are working through things.”

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019 while vacationing in the Bahamas. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding twice.

"We've talked about that for sure. I mean, at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?" Lopez told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy in December.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all," she added. "So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything.'"

