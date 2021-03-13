Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce they are still together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are putting work into their relationship.

After reports circulated Friday that the superstar couple called it quits, multiple sources tell TODAY that Rodriguez and Lopez are staying together. The couple, who have been together since 2017, shared a joint statement to TODAY, saying: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards (Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images)

"They never officially broke up and had talked about it but are still together," multiple sources told TODAY. "They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do. They are sticking together, they are working through things.”

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID but they are staying together.”

The sources add, “It’s important to them that they continue to be together.”

Representatives for Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2018, Lopez said her relationship with Rodriguez was different from her previous romances.

"He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is kind of an unconditional support and love kind of a matching of like, twin souls," she told Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist at the time. "That's a different thing for me, now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am."

The couple got engaged in 2019 while vacationing in the Bahamas, but their wedding was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

When TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked in May 2020 about their wedding plans, Lopez said, “Nobody knows."

“Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now,” she explained. “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after ‘World of Dance,’ after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off.

"Which is what we're doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now.”

Lopez is the proud mom of twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Last year, she opened up about how her son had bonded with A-Rod.

“I remember this conversation with (Max), even though it’s like three years ago now. He said something like, ‘Alex is the only one who ever doesn’t ever get mad at me,’” she told Oprah Winfrey.

“Because Max is the one who always gets in trouble in the house,” Lopez continued. “And, he was like, ‘He’s the only one who never gets mad at me.’ He had so much patience with him because he’s all over the place and he’s the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy.

"But he will knock this over in a second! All you hear through the house is ‘Max!’ all the time. Alex had this amazing patience with him.”

Rodriguez is the proud dad to two daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16. In 2019, J.Lo opened up to Hoda about a note she received from his oldest.

“I got the most beautiful card from Alex’s daughter, Tashi. And she told me it’s an honor to be your stepdaughter. Again, I start crying,” Lopez said. “I just feel so blessed to have all of the dynamics that are going on in my life right now. You know, and first starting with, you know, creating a family that I’ve always wanted.”