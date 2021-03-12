Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, confirming love is dead

A third time is not, in fact, the charm. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly broken up, after postponing their wedding twice last year due to the pandemic, Page Six reports. The couple had been engaged for two years, and together for four.

The news comes as quite a shock to fans; J-Rod were described as "perfect together," and famously wowed the world with their stunning, steamy couples photoshoot for Vanity Fair in 2017. "We are very much twins," Rodriguez raved of their compatibility in that interview. "We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino, and about 20 other things."

According to Page Six, it's "unclear when the trouble in paradise for the engaged couple began," although they endured the usual tabloid gossip scandals over the years, including Jose Canseco accusing his former fellow New York Yankee of cheating with Canseco's ex-wife the day after A-Rod and J.Lo announced their engagement and, most recently, rumors that Rodriguez had been in touch with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy. Lopez also recently revealed that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist during their time in quarantine.

Though the couple isn't married, the break-up will leave lots to sort out, since J.Lo and A-Rod were in business together and shared several expensive properties. On the upside, though, at least they don't have to divvy up a whole baseball team?

