Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate engagement party with their kids: Pics!

Celebrating their engagement!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, their children and a slew of their famous friends got together in Los Angeles on Friday night for an engagement party thrown for the A-list couple by Bob and Carole Bayer Sager.

"Thank you Carol and Bob for the most beautifully elegant night," Lopez captioned an Instagram snap from the joyous soirée. "We love you."

"So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," Rodriguez said in a post of his own commemorating the occasion.

The couple's children were at the bash, too, as evidenced by some other photos shared by J.Lo and A-Rod over the weekend, one of which shows Lopez's daughter, Emme, hugging her as Rodriguez's daughter, Ella, hugs him.

Among their celeb pals there to help celebrate their love were Leah Remini, Ryan Seacrest, Benny Medina and Angelo Pagan.

Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez in March. They do not have a wedding date yet.