Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez List $17.5 Million Park Avenue Apartment

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking to offload a spectacular Park Avenue love nest that they purchased last March in favor of a new spot with more space for their family. The superstar pair, who each have two kids from a previous marriage, “need something bigger for the family,” a source tells Page Six. “They love the building, but when their kids are all together, it’s too small.”

The apartment in question spans 4,000 square feet and includes three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a sizable library. The unit also features a spacious combination living and dining room and a master suite with his-and-hers bathrooms as well as a separate dressing room. The building itself boasts many amenities that did in fact appeal to J-Rod—including a lounge, a private restaurant, a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and a screening and performance venue—but ultimately, even those perks didn’t offset the smaller space. “They love the services, the amenities—they use the gym, they use the boardroom for meetings,” the source says. “But for the size of their family, they need something much larger.”

Lopez and Rodriguez purchased the apartment for $15 million last spring, and currently have it listed on the market for $17.5 million. (The unit will not come furnished, but if a buyer is interested in snapping up the “magnificently furnished” apartment as is, that possibility is on the table). Last August, it was also revealed that the couple keep a secret apartment in NYC’s Upper West Side neighborhood, a 1,079-square-foot pied-à-terre with an 111-square-foot outdoor terrace. At the time, the couple was shelling out $11,500 a month for the space, likely also taking advantage of the building’s gym and boardroom. Between the two of them, they also own homes in Miami, Los Angeles, and elsewhere in New York. Lopez put her enviable NoMad penthouse on the market for $27 million back in fall 2017, shortly after she and Rodriguez started dating.

