Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

The Daily Beast

NBCThe rest of Saturday Night Live may have moved on from The Slap, but “Weekend Update” couldn’t help but get a few more digs in now that Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.“Is that a punishment?” Colin Jost wondered aloud. “He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even go to the after party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.”“Honestly, I think a real punis