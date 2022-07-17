Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Obtain Marriage License in Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck file for a marriage license, months after their engagement. Get the latest on the "Marry Me" actress and "Justice League" star's romance!
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck file for a marriage license, months after their engagement. Get the latest on the "Marry Me" actress and "Justice League" star's romance!
Lindsay Lohan is on Cloud 9 and has no intention of ever coming back down. On July 14, Lohan posted more pics of her honeymoon in Turkey that show off both her toned swimsuit body and mega-watt smile. She posted the new series of photos with the simple caption: “❤️✌🏻❤️.” View this post on Instagram […]
Food Network star and 'Valerie's Home Cooking' host Valerie Bertinelli posted a throwback fashion photo from the '80s. See the picture and read how fans reacted to it.
Sami’s mother, Denise Richards, is also on the platform
"The name of your college means absolutely nothing. Don’t go into debt for a name you think is impressive. It isn’t."View Entire Post ›
Ricky responded in a statement via his lawyer.View Entire Post ›
I CAN'T.View Entire Post ›
Singer LeAnn Rimes shared exciting news with fans that gave them literal chills. With an upcoming album called "god's work", fans are loving her latest single.
Now that's how you dress for summer weather.
Vanessa Bryant and her beautiful girls are off traveling the world and glowing in every single picture. The Bryant family has a family tradition of going to Italy and the photos are too cute to miss. In the first set of photos, we see Vanessa and three of her daughters in matching blue and white […]
British biographer Tom Bower shared details about Meghan Markle and the royal family's reaction to the interview in his upcoming book.
She was not happy about her Vanity Fair cover.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is celebrating her birthday in style, including with a royal portrait that gives a nod to her husband of 17 years. In honor of Camilla’s 75 birthday, the palace released royal portraits of the Duchess that give off regal coastal grandmother vibes (we love!) The photos were taken on July 16, […]
Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa are celebrating the birth of their first grandchild. Bruce Springsteen is a Grandfather Alex Young
It’s not been a good few days for the Royal Family. In a week the monarchy machine hoped would be dominated by celebrations for the Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday and all-round admiration for her good works, the headlines have been dominated by other events. First, Thursday saw Deadline’s exclusive that the behind-the-scenes story of […]
The "Full House" star said that when he bought the "Jagged Little Pill" album it became clear to him that he "really hurt" Morissette.
"Posh [pajamas] and a little too much vodka," Victoria Beckham wrote in another post featuring her husband David Beckham from their trip to Croatia
On Saturday, Kim Kardashian arrived at the Cairns Airport in Queensland to spend a week with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
"She seems happy now though, with Pete."View Entire Post ›
It's definitely not because she's intimidating.
Sofía Vergara is unequivocally the Queen of throwback snapshots, dominating Throwback Thursday nearly every week. While we’ve fawned over her empowering and glowing photos, we really love this new one where she rocks a see-through mesh dress. On July 15, the Queen of throwback photos posted yet again. Vergara posted a revealing snapshot from her […]