Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend, according to a marriage license filed Saturday in Nevada. The couple previously dated in the early 2000s, but split up in 2004.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend, according to a marriage license filed Saturday in Nevada. The couple previously dated in the early 2000s, but split up in 2004.
Jennifer Lopez revealed she wed Ben Affleck in front of "the best witnesses" over the weekend
Lindsay Lohan is on Cloud 9 and has no intention of ever coming back down. On July 14, Lohan posted more pics of her honeymoon in Turkey that show off both her toned swimsuit body and mega-watt smile. She posted the new series of photos with the simple caption: “❤️✌🏻❤️.” View this post on Instagram […]
Food Network star and 'Valerie's Home Cooking' host Valerie Bertinelli posted a throwback fashion photo from the '80s. See the picture and read how fans reacted to it.
Sami’s mother, Denise Richards, is also on the platform
Alec Baldwin enjoyed a shirtless stroll along the beach in The Hamptons, New York ahead of welcoming his seventh child with his pregnant wife Hilaria.
The Kardashian family has been known to snatch up many of the Black bachelors of America, but they rarely have happily ever afters. Here are some of the Black men the Kardashian-Jenner family has dated.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is celebrating her birthday in style, including with a royal portrait that gives a nod to her husband of 17 years. In honor of Camilla’s 75 birthday, the palace released royal portraits of the Duchess that give off regal coastal grandmother vibes (we love!) The photos were taken on July 16, […]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revealed their engagement news in April 2022
Ricky responded in a statement via his lawyer.View Entire Post ›
The Kardashians star showed off her impeccable beach style in a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram Thursday
I CAN'T.View Entire Post ›
JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette had been married for less than three years when they were killed in a plane crash on July 16, 1999, but their gorgeous, volatile romance remains the stuff of legend.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista is returning to the runway. She posted on Instagram that she will be walking in a "special fashion show" for Fendi in September.
Now that's how you dress for summer weather.
Singer LeAnn Rimes shared exciting news with fans that gave them literal chills. With an upcoming album called "god's work", fans are loving her latest single.
Vanessa Bryant and her beautiful girls are off traveling the world and glowing in every single picture. The Bryant family has a family tradition of going to Italy and the photos are too cute to miss. In the first set of photos, we see Vanessa and three of her daughters in matching blue and white […]
Sylvester Stallone has voiced words against Irwin Winkler, implying that the producer behind the “Rocky” films and its sequel series “Creed” is withholding a significant financial stake in the franchise from the actor. The 76-year-old Stallone shared a portrait of Winkler as a knife-tongued serpent through his Instagram Sunday morning. The image came alongside a […]
British biographer Tom Bower shared details about Meghan Markle and the royal family's reaction to the interview in his upcoming book.
Like any seasoned influencer, Kendall Jenner has been exhaustively documenting her Hawaii vacation. And like any seasoned Kardashian-Jenner, the model has simultaneously sparked her own dating rumor buzz.
She was not happy about her Vanity Fair cover.