Jennifer Lopez clapped back at a commenter who accused the star of having Botox - again

Darcy Schild
jlo new year&#39;s eve skin makeup
Jennifer Lopez performed at Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2020. Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Lopez recently launched a skincare product line, JLo Beauty.

  • The 51-year-old has consistently denied ever getting Botox but often faces criticism from users on Instagram who speculate otherwise.

  • On Saturday, Lopez again shut down an Instagram user's accusation about getting Botox and shared with them a "JLo Beauty Secret" — "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful & beautiful too!!"

Jennifer Lopez shut down a commenter's accusation that she has Botox and won't admit it.

On Friday, the actress and singer shared a video on Instagram that she said captured her first reaction to seeing her skin after using a product from JLo Beauty - her newly launched skincare line - called That Limitless Glow, a $48 sheet mask that comes in a set of three.

"Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face," Lopez said in the video, giving a close-up look at her skin. "Leave it on for 20 minutes, and I feel like it took 10 years off my face."

On Saturday, Lopez took to the comments section of her post to respond to a user who attributed the star's skin appearance to more than JLo Beauty products.

"But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," the user wrote on Lopez's video in a comment that received more than 1,500 likes at the time of writing.

The star responded in a comment, writing: "LOL thats just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!!"

Lopez continued: "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don't spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful & beautiful too!! Sending you love."

jlo jennifer lopez
JLo has defended herself several times against claims that she has Botox. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Several people seemed to defend the commenter whose remark caught the star's attention. Some users echoed a larger argument that they don't mind that celebrities - not just Lopez - may get cosmetic treatments, but wish they would be open about procedures they have had (if any).

Plenty of people also came to Lopez's defense, with some saying that the actress is "stunning no matter what" and that they're eager to see if they can get the "JLo glow" for themselves with JLo Beauty products.

It's not the first time Lopez shut down speculation that she's gotten Botox treatments

Around the time that she introduced her JLo Beauty brand in December 2020, Lopez took to Instagram comments to shut down speculation that her signature "JLo glow" is in-part due to cosmetic treatments like Botox and fillers.

She told Elle magazine when she was in her 20s, she rejected a doctor's suggestion to get Botox, and that she hasn't had the treatment "to this day."

In a makeup-free video she shared earlier in January, Lopez said that her anti-aging "secret" is that she has used sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher on a daily basis since she was in her 20s. She also maintained that her skin-care regimen consists of her own line of beauty products.

Lopez has previously shared some of her other skin-care tips, such as not consuming caffeine or drinking alcohol. Medical experts have previously told Insider that cutting alcohol can, in the long term, improve the appearance of skin.

