Jennifer Lopez introduced her child Emme using gender-neutral pronouns before they sang a duet at Dodger Stadium

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz are seen in Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 2022. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez introduced her child Emme Muñiz using "they/them" pronouns at a performance Thursday.

Lopez and Muñiz performed a duet of "A Thousand Years" during the show, according to The Independent.

The pair also performed together during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez introduced her 14-year-old child using gender-neutral pronouns during a performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Emme Muñiz joined their mother to perform a duet of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, according to The Independent. Lopez joked that Muñiz was "very, very busy, booked and pricey," but that they're "worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time."

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion," The Independent reports Lopez said, referring to the Super Bowl halftime performance she also brought Muñiz on stage for in 2020.

A Twitter video from user @ygiron96 shows the pair singing together, with Lopez wearing a mint-colored outfit with feathered embellishment and Muñiz in a hot pink matching set and black cap. At one point, Lopez kneeled down and looked up at Muñiz while they harmonized. The Daily Mail reports that Muñiz used a rainbow-colored microphone during the performance.

Muñiz is Jennifer Lopez's child with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez and Anthony have one other child, Emme's fraternal twin Max. Following Muñiz's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, both expressed that they were proud of their child.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the Blue Diamond Gala raised a record $3.6 million dollars for LADF, which aims to provide healthcare and improve education, homelessness, and social justice for Los Angeles residents.

Read the original article on Insider