Jennifer Lopez said her 15-year-old twins 'don't want to talk' to her anymore: 'I understand it, but my heart hurts'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas in July 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez talked about approaching one year of marriage to Ben Affleck on "The View."

Lopez said Affleck is an "amazing dad" and often teaches her things about parenting their kids.

The couple's blended family includes five children from their previous marriages.

Jennifer Lopez shared the dynamics of parenting with Ben Affleck in the lead-up to the couple's one-year marriage anniversary.

On May 4, Lopez said in a guest appearance on "The View" that Affleck is an "amazing dad" to his children from his previous marriage.

"It brings tears to my eyes, he is honestly the best dad I have ever seen," she said, explaining that Affleck has sometimes taught her new things about how to interact with their kids.

"He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it," she said.

Lopez added: "He's present, and that's all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who shows up every single day, and that's who he is."

After originally dating in the early 2000s, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship during the pandemic and were married in July 2022. Lopez has two children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he was married to from June 2005 to October 2018.

When asked by the show's hosts who plays "good cop" and "bad cop" in their blended family, Lopez referred back to her own relationship with her mother, who she said did most of the disciplining in the household.

"I remember my mom saying to me, 'I'm always the bad guy,'" Lopez explained, going on to talk about her relationship with her own children by saying, "There is some truth to that, you know, the mom, you get a little bit of the brunt of it."

"They need that too," Lopez said, referring to discipline.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2022. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lopez went on to say that her children, 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, have reached an age where they "don't want to talk" to her so much.

"It's all necessary, and intellectually, I understand it, but my heart, my heart hurts," she said.

Affleck and Lopez originally began dating in 2002, after they both starred in the 2001 comedy "Gigli," and got engaged that year, but ended up postponing the wedding and splitting up in January 2004.

In February 2022, Lopez spoke on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about getting back together with Affleck.

"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us," Lopez said. "You never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."

