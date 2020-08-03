Jennifer Lopez shows off natural beauty in makeup-free selfie

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a glimpse of her morning glow by showing off a radiant makeup-free selfie.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old artist snapped a photo of herself with voluminous flowing hair and a fresh face.

She captioned the striking photo "Good morning everyone!!!" and also included the hashtag #MorningFace in the caption.

Lopez, who is seated outside for the selfie, is also sporting a white robe with her initials monogrammed in gold.

Since posting, J.Lo's photo has received more than two million likes along with many of her followers asking for tips on how they, too, can wake up with a mesmerizing morning face.

Others praised the Emmy nominee for showing off her authentic self.

Lopez gave fans another glimpse of her morning routine, sharing to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning a foamy cappuccino that had her initials embossed in cinnamon.

Shortly after, she dropped another fun Sunday flick where she is wearing a pair of sunglasses and a sweatshirt with "Empathy" stitched on it.

