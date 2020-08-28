Jennifer Lopez stars with her mom and daughter in latest Coach campaign

With a focus on celebrating stories of togetherness and the power of modern families, Coach photographed Jennifer Lopez with her family.

For the retailer's latest global advertising campaign titled "Coach Family," Lopez is seen posing with her mother Guadalupe Lopez as well as her children Emme and Max Muñiz.

They're photographed in a scenic field wearing fall essentials: sweaters, jackets and bright skirts.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez stars in 'Coach Family' campaign alongside her family. (Coach)

"Coach has given me an opportunity to reflect on three generations of love and appreciate the blessings that I have," Lopez said in a statement. "In a year like this year, where there is so much chaos, so much change and uncertainty just happening all around us, family is all about having a constant source of love and light for each other. I have never felt so close to my family or so dependent and needing them as I have during this time in my life."

When asked to describe a modern family, Lopez responded in a video she posted: "There's not one, single definition."

"It's not about perfection, it's about acceptance where everyone can be their true, authentic selves around each other," she said.

In addition to Lopez, actor Michael B. Jordan and other Coach ambassadors such as Kiko Mizuhara and Jeremy Lin will be featured posing with their close friends and family.

"Togetherness and family are really important right now," Jordan said in a statement. "For me, my family and friends are my support system. They're what keep me going and keep me motivated to work hard, lead by example and be the best version of myself. I was thrilled to work with Coach on this campaign focused on family and relationships — because they are the things that really matter."

In addition to heartwarming family-oriented visuals, Coach's Fall 2020 collection also includes a variety of bags and footwear that can be seen throughout the new campaign.

