Jennifer Lopez's advice to younger self: 'It's going to be better than you think. So just hang on'

Ahead of the release of her new album, This Is Me … Now — and tie-in experimental film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story — Jennifer Lopez reflects on how she has grown in the decades since her 2002 album, This Is Me … Then and the coinciding media scrutiny of her first engagement to now-husband Ben Affleck. “Everything seems so important when you’re younger. You know what I mean?” says Lopez. “Everything that everybody says or thinks about you matters, and as you get older you realize that it really doesn’t.”

Video Transcript

TARYN RYDER: You and Ben have both talked about sort of, the brutal tabloid scrutiny years ago. I'm curious, now how do you handle it?

JENNIFER LOPEZ: Honestly, we're just like, I think kind of very grown. You know what I mean? It's just like, everything seems so important when you're younger. You know what I mean? And you think everything's going to be taken away from you. And they're going to-- you know, everything that everybody says or thinks about you matters. And as you get older, you realize that it really doesn't.

TARYN RYDER: Mm-hm.

JENNIFER LOPEZ: Not that you don't care what people think, I do. But at the same time, I feel very confident in knowing who I am and what I have to offer. And there's not really anything anybody can say to shake that. And the thing I love more about who I am today as opposed to maybe 20 years ago, is that I can really continue evolving and growing.

TARYN RYDER: Sure.

JENNIFER LOPEZ: And knowing that I'm like, not where even where I'm going to be in two years, or five years, or 10 years. It's going to be even better. And so that's really the exciting part for me.

TARYN RYDER: I love the scene when you talk to your younger self. So if you could go back and tell Jennifer something 20 years ago, what would it be?

JENNIFER LOPEZ: 20 years ago?

TARYN RYDER: Yeah, when you and Ben kind of first went through this.

JENNIFER LOPEZ: It's going to be better than you think, so just hang on.