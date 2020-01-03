Jennifer Lopez's red carpet look was a stunning start to awards season originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Spotlight Award for her performance in "Hustlers" at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Thursday night.

The actress and singer, 50, broke out a glamorous look, donning a strapless floral gown from designer Richard Quinn's spring 2020 collection to celebrate the achievement.

"Thank you to the @psfilmfest for the Spotlight Award! Tonight was a magical evening with team Hustlers," Lopez captioned her Instagram post.

"Thank you to @LoreneScafaria for your kind words presenting the award to me!" she added, mentioning the film's writer-director.

Scafaria praised Lopez for her contributions to the film and her remarkable talent while introducing her at the show.

"She changed the face of movie stardom," the director said about Lopez, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's easy to take Jennifer Lopez for granted maybe because she makes hard work look easy."

Rob Zangardi, one of Lopez's stylists, shared a few snaps of the singer in her couture gown from the London-based designer.

Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was also at the event to show his support and was photographed with the star on the red carpet. He posted a lengthy congratulatory message for her on Instagram.

"Waiting backstage before Jennifer receives the Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award," he captioned a selfie with Lopez. "From the moment I first saw @hustlersmovie I knew this was a special role."

"She crushed it as Ramona and is deserving of every accolade that comes from it," he added. "Her talent is only matched by her passion to be the best and I am constantly in awe of her. #Superstar."