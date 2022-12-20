Jennifer Siebel Newsom says Weinstein trial shows America has ‘work to do’

California first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said on Monday that former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's trial — in which jurors deadlocked on Newsom's allegations of sexual assault but found him guilty of other charges — showed society has “work to do.”

“Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us survivors,” Siebel Newsom said in a statement.

Weinstein's attorneys repeatedly sought to undermine Siebel Newsom's credibility during the trial, referring her to “another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood” and someone who engaged in “transactional” sex. Siebel Newsom asserted Weinstein raped her 17 years ago, testifying through tears that the experience put her through “hell” and "destroyed me emotionally.”

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on two charges related to Siebel Newsom's allegations, but they convicted Weinstein on counts related to another accuser. Siebel Newsom hailed that result for ensuring Weinstein would “never be able to rape another woman” and “spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom lauded her and others for coming forward and working to “uplift countless survivors who cannot.”

“Their strength, courage and conviction is a powerful example and inspiration to all of us,” Newsom said. “We must keep fighting to ensure that survivors are supported and that their voices are heard.”

As governor, Newsom has signed multiple bills that create more avenues for victims of sexual assault to obtain justice. They include measures allowing claims by people who were assaulted as children and expanding the statute of limitations for assaults by law enforcement officers.