Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Weinstein trial

29
ANDREW DALTON
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand Monday at the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand at the downtown Los Angeles courtroom before a lunch break, becoming the fourth woman Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting to testify at the former movie magnate's trial.

The 48-year-old Siebel Newsom was “a powerless actor trying to make her way in Hollywood” in 2005 when Weinstein raped her during what she thought was going to be a meeting to discuss her career at a Beverly Hills hotel, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said during the trial's opening statements.

Weinstein's lawyers say the two had consensual sex and that she sought to use the powerful producer to advance her career.

When asked by a prosecutor if she saw the person in court that she met at a Toronto film festival in 2005, she went silent then burst into tears before managing to mutter “yes” into the microphone.

“He’s wearing a suit, and a blue tie, and he’s staring at me,” she said when asked to describe him. She had only described their initial meeting before the court broke for lunch.

Siebel Newsom is known as Jane Doe #4 at the trial, and like the others Weinstein is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, her name is not being spoken in court. But both the prosecution and the defense identified have identified her as the governor's wife during the trial and Siebel Newsom’s attorney confirmed to the AP and other news outlets that she is Jane Doe #4.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they have come forward publicly.

Weinstein has had many famous accusers, including A-list actors, since he became a magnet for the #MeToo movement in 2017. But none of the women telling their stories at the Los Angeles trial have had anywhere near the prominence of Siebel Newsom, first partner to the man who last week sailed to a second term as governor of the nation's most populous state and may make a run for the White House.

“She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women," her attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement at the start of the trial.

Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman told jurors during opening statements that Siebel Newsom “a very prominent citizen of California” who has made herself "a prominent victim in the #MeToo movement.”

“Otherwise,” Werksman said, “she’d be just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood.”

Actor Daphne Zuniga, star of “Spaceballs” and “Melrose Place," testified about her friend at the trial last week.

Zuniga said she and Siebel Newsom were on a hike when she told her she'd had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein. When asked how it went, Zuniga said Siebel Newsom told her “not good, I don't want to talk about.”

“I always had known her to be positive, upbeat, looks you in the eye, lovely energy," Zuniga said, but here “she seemed upset, squirmy, agitated.”

Prosecutors said that — in a pattern described by many other Weinstein accusers — Siebel Newsom had expected they would be meeting in a public space with others in attendance, but instead found herself alone with him in his suite.

Judge Lisa Lench is allowing the defense to use an email Siebel Newsom sent to Weinstein in 2007 asking him for help in dealing with the media surrounding a scandal involving her husband, who was mayor of San Francisco at the time.

Already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault involving five women. He has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Recommended Stories

  • Jennifer Siebel Newsom Takes the Stand in Harvey Weinstein Trial

    The wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed herself last month as "Jane Doe 4"

  • Jennifer Connelly's Super Rare Red Carpet Appearance Reminds Everyone She's a Fashion Chameleon

    No matter the occasion, Jennifer Connelly always comes to wow with an unexpected, show-stopping look. On Nov 11, it was no different when Connelly attended a special CAA screening in support of Paramount Picture’s Top Gun: Maverick. Truly, she was looking as chic as ever. Held at the Whitby Hotel Theater in New York, no […]

  • American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold accused of raping and sexually assaulting teammate

    Paralympic swimming gold medalist Robert Griswald allegedly raped and sexually assaulted an intellectually impaired teammate, per lawsuit.

  • Brittany Mahomes' Sweet Game Day Photos With Daughter Sterling Perfectly Showcase Her Tight-Knit Family

    Brittany and Sterling Mahomes are back at it again with the adorable game-day outfits. It wouldn’t be a proper football Sunday for Brittany if she didn’t share a post on Instagram of sweet behind-the-scenes moments from her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs game of the week, complete with a #OOTD showcasing her and 1-year-old Sterling’s super […]

  • Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

    Instagram/The Daily BeastThe four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Authorities have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Tributes to the

  • Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

    Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device. Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys' characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage. Holmes is set to appear for sentencing on Nov. 18 in federal court in San Jose, California, nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

  • Trump blows off January 6 committee's deposition deadline

    Former President Trump failed to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year, signaling his ongoing refusal to cooperate.

  • Kelly Rizzo Attends Bob Saget's Daughter's Wedding 10 Months After His Death

    Kelly Rizzo attended her late husband, Bob Saget’s, daughter’s wedding 10 months after his unexpected death. The actor died in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida back in January from an accidental head trauma.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Crude emails reveal nasty side of a California beach city's crusade to halt growth

    Bill Brand, the mayor of Redondo Beach, has amassed power on a slow-growth platform. Now, a series of emails involving him and supporters are heightening criticism about their tactics.

  • Minor police encounters plummet after LAPD put limits on stopping drivers and pedestrians

    Since LAPD's new policy took effect, officers are making far fewer pretextual stops but finding illegal contraband more often, a Times analysis found.

  • Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'

    Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids." Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were also members of the Virginia football team, journeying through periods of transition in their careers — whether it was bouncing back from a season-ending injury, changing positions on the team or transferring in from another school.

  • Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'

    Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.

  • Manchester United responds to explosive Ronaldo comments

    Manchester United says it is trying to establish the full facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal great said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt “betrayed.” “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the Premier League club.

  • The most famous local sandwich from every state

    These are America's most famous local sandwiches, from a classic grilled cheese to something called a Horseshoe.

  • Texas air show victims named; New footage released

    Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, as the National Transportation Safety Board released new footage of the scene. (Nov. 14)

  • DEA's most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race

    The election was still too close to call Saturday, with 34,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from GOP opponent Kari Lake.

  • ‘One of the most magnificent’ ranches in Texas lists for $16.75 million. Check it out

    The iconic horse ranch is an “oasis” for wildlife and game animals, according to the listing.

  • Metro Detroiters respond to court order blocking student debt forgiveness

    Metro Detroiters respond to court order blocking student debt forgiveness