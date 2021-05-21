Jennifer Weisselberg says the Trump Org. CFO, her former father-in-law, will flip on Trump in New York investigations

Allen Weisselberg, center, stands between President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Jennifer Weisselberg said Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the Trump Organization, will flip on Trump.

She is Allen Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law, and was married to his son Barry.

Jennifer Weisselberg has also been cooperating with prosecutors who are investigating Trump.

Jennifer Weisselberg said Allen Weisselberg, her former father-in-law and the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will flip on Donald Trump.

Weisselberg was speaking to CNN Thursday about the New York investigations into the Trump Organization and the former president. Interviewer Erin Burnett asked her directly: "Will Allen Weisselberg flip on Trump?"

She responded with a simple "yes," prompting Burnett to note there was "no hesitation" with her answer.

Weisselberg was married to Allen Weisselberg's son, Barry Weisselberg, from 2014 to 2018. Trump and his wife attended their wedding and Weisselberg was also present at Trump's inauguration. Since September she has been cooperating with prosecutors who are investigating Trump's finances, and has turned over several boxes of documents and a laptop.

Trump is under two investigations in New York. The New York attorney general's office announced Tuesday it is investigating the Trump Organization "in a criminal capacity," as opposed to a civil one. The Manhattan district attorney's office is also conducting a criminal investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed tax and insurance fraud, among other crimes.

Both offices are also looking into the taxes and personal finances of Allen Weisselberg with the hopes of gaining leverage that could convince him to cooperate with prosecutors in the Trump investigations, CNN reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, said that he believes Trump will be the one to turn on everyone else involved in the investigations into the Trump Organization, including his own children.

Weisselberg also told Burnett that while attending Trump's inauguration in 2017 it felt "dangerous" for him to become president.

"The amount of power given to a president - I just think it's irresponsible to give somebody who is self-serving and narcissistic that much power when it's inevitably always to benefit themselves," she said.

When asked why she is cooperating with prosecutors now, Weisselberg said it's because "it's so horrifying that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know."

