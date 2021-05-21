  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jennifer Weisselberg says the Trump Org. CFO, her former father-in-law, will flip on Trump in New York investigations

Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
allen weisselberg donald trump
Allen Weisselberg, center, stands between President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • Jennifer Weisselberg said Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the Trump Organization, will flip on Trump.

  • She is Allen Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law, and was married to his son Barry.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg has also been cooperating with prosecutors who are investigating Trump.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Jennifer Weisselberg said Allen Weisselberg, her former father-in-law and the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will flip on Donald Trump.

Weisselberg was speaking to CNN Thursday about the New York investigations into the Trump Organization and the former president. Interviewer Erin Burnett asked her directly: "Will Allen Weisselberg flip on Trump?"

She responded with a simple "yes," prompting Burnett to note there was "no hesitation" with her answer.

Read more: Meet Donald Trump's next nemeses: The 15 prosecutors and investigators from New York who are primed to pepper the ex-president with history-making civil and criminal probes

Weisselberg was married to Allen Weisselberg's son, Barry Weisselberg, from 2014 to 2018. Trump and his wife attended their wedding and Weisselberg was also present at Trump's inauguration. Since September she has been cooperating with prosecutors who are investigating Trump's finances, and has turned over several boxes of documents and a laptop.

Trump is under two investigations in New York. The New York attorney general's office announced Tuesday it is investigating the Trump Organization "in a criminal capacity," as opposed to a civil one. The Manhattan district attorney's office is also conducting a criminal investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed tax and insurance fraud, among other crimes.

Both offices are also looking into the taxes and personal finances of Allen Weisselberg with the hopes of gaining leverage that could convince him to cooperate with prosecutors in the Trump investigations, CNN reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, said that he believes Trump will be the one to turn on everyone else involved in the investigations into the Trump Organization, including his own children.

Weisselberg also told Burnett that while attending Trump's inauguration in 2017 it felt "dangerous" for him to become president.

"The amount of power given to a president - I just think it's irresponsible to give somebody who is self-serving and narcissistic that much power when it's inevitably always to benefit themselves," she said.

When asked why she is cooperating with prosecutors now, Weisselberg said it's because "it's so horrifying that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz implies the US military is too 'woke' and 'emasculated' to compete with Russia

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz based his criticism on a TikTok comparing a Russian Army commercial with a US Army commercial.

  • The US is reportedly proposing a 15% global minimum tax rate on corporations

    Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen has been making the case for a nonbinding global minimum tax rate, and the NYT reports she's proposing it be at least 15%.

  • Republican lawmakers face fines for defying mask rules on the House floor and haven't revealed whether they're vaccinated

    The Capitol physician said House members must continue wearing masks on the House floor until all members and floor staffers are fully vaccinated.

  • Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend 'wholeheartedly' believes suspect is guilty

    Opening statements began Wednesday in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera, who according to CBS, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.State prosecutor Bart Klaver delivered a timeline of Tibbetts’ disappearance, saying she disappeared July 18, 2018, while on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa.According to Klaver, investigators questioned Cristhian Rivera after surveillance video showed his black Chevy Malibu in the area where Tibbetts’ ran. He said Rivera admitted to driving the car but denied knowing about her disappearance until he was shown a photo of his car in the area.Klaver said Rivera admitted to finding Tibbetts attractive and approaching her during her run. Rivera went on to lead investigators to the Poweshiek County cornfield where Tibbetts’ body was found stabbed multiple times.

  • Maricopa County will need new voting machines after GOP's audit, Arizona secretary of state says

    The machines must be replaced because election officials don't know what was done to them by the Republican auditors, she said.

  • Fox News says it was covering 'both sides' of Trump's election-fraud conspiracy theory in its motion to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems said Fox News pushed debunked theories that the company flipped the 2020 election.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • A fixture in Columbia retail for 4 generations celebrates a milestone birthday

    You won’t catch Leonard Fabrizio wearing a tie to work, but he sure will sell you one.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for strategy calls with brother's staff about sexual harassment scandal

    CNN is acknowledging it was "inappropriate" for its anchor Chris Cuomo to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle his sexual harassment scandal. The CNN host took part in a series of strategy calls earlier this year focused on how to respond after the New York governor faced allegations of sexual harassment, The Washington Post revealed on Thursday. These calls reportedly included the governor's top aide, communications team, lawyers, and advisers, and the CNN anchor urged his brother not to resign while citing "cancel culture," the Post says. Chris Cuomo hosts a nightly show on CNN, and he said in March he could "obviously" not cover his brother's scandal on the air, though CNN would continue to do so. But Cuomo taking part in these advisory calls "cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics," the Post wrote, with Columbia Journalism School professor Nicholas Lemann saying, "If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that's not okay." CNN in a statement to the Post confirmed that Cuomo, who "often serves as a sounding board for his brother," participated in these calls and said doing so was "inappropriate" but that he won't be disciplined. "It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," CNN said. "He will not participate in such conversations going forward." CNN previously faced criticism for allowing Chris Cuomo to interview his brother numerous times on the air early on during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The network has said it "made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing his brother" during this time but that this rule has since been reimposed. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • House Democrats 'barely' passed their $1.9 billion Capitol security bill after 'eleventh-hour drama'

    In a narrow 213-212 vote on Thursday, the House "barely" passed the Democrat-led, $1.9 billion bill meant to reinforce Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. This bill passed 213-212-3. Democrats barely cleared their capitol spending bill. https://t.co/JZzI83Hpik — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 20, 2021 The bill's razor-thin passage emphasizes just how small of a foothold Democrats really have in the House, particularly after losing day-of support from progressives in what Politico called "eleventh-hour drama.” The tight vote on the bill to bolster the Capitol's security is emblematic of how tough it is for Dems to have a narrow majority. Dems Ocasio-Cortez, Tliab and Bowman all voted "present" on the bill. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 20, 2021 In a striking example of just how small Dem margins in the House are, members just approved the $1.9 billion Capitol security supplemental spending bill by only a 213-212 vote, with all present Republicans voting against the bill, and 6 Dems voting no or present. — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 20, 2021 Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) voted present, while Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted no, all reportedly due to concerns about funding the Capitol Police, writes Politico. The bill funnels $43.9 million to the Capitol Police, per Axios, who some dissenting Democrats reportedly believe may have been "complicit" in the riot. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly worked to "appease concerns" in what became a "last-minute scramble," writes Politico. NEWS: Several progressives are opposed to the Capitol security supp because of lingering concerns about Capitol Police accountability. They say they don't know whether certain officers were "complicit". — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 20, 2021 Omar told Politico: "I am frankly tired of any time where there is a failure in our system of policing, the first response is for us to give them more money." Among other allocations, the bill sets aside $520.9 million for the National Guard, $250 million for security on Capitol grounds, and $162.7 million for the reinforcement of Capitol building windows and doors, Axios reports. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will likely face difficulty, reports CNBC. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • EU threatens to freeze huge investment deal with China

    The European Parliament warned China on Thursday it won't ratify a long-awaited business investment deal as long as sanctions against European Union legislators remain in place. EU lawmakers adopted a resolution in which they condemned “the baseless and arbitrary sanctions" imposed by Beijing on European individuals and institutions in March. The European Parliament’s criticism was echoed by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who said after a meeting of EU trade ministers that China’s sanctions haven't created a favorable environment for a deal to be concluded.