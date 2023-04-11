Jennifer Wexton: No plan to quit for congresswoman with Parkinson's

Jennifer Wexton was first elected in 2018

A US congresswoman has revealed she has Parkinson's disease, but has no plans to retire, a rare move for a serving politician diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder.

Jennifer Wexton, 54, a Virginia Democrat, announced her condition in a video, saying: "I hope to keep serving you for many years to come."

Between 500,000 and a million Americans live with Parkinson's disease.

More than 10 million people worldwide have the condition.

In her two-and-a-half minute video, Ms Wexton explained her symptoms.

"Over the past few months, it has primarily affected my speech and how my mouth moves," she said. "You may notice I speak more quickly now."

It has also affected her gait and balance, she said.

"What Parkinson's is not, is an untreatable disease, cognitive impairment, or a death sentence," Ms Wexton said. "So please, You're welcome to empathise, but don't feel sorry for me."

She said she continued to carry out the duties of her office "all just like normal".

Ms Wexton, a former prosecutor, won her first term to represent her northern Virginia district in 2018. She was part of a wave of Democratic congresswomen elected in response to Donald Trump's presidency.

Her office did not immediately respond to the BBC's inquiry if she would seek re-election in 2024.

Parkinson's disease attacks the central nervous system. It affects a patient's motor function, speech, balance, movement and reflexes. Currently there is no cure.

It is the most common neurodegenerative condition in the US after Alzheimer's disease.

Only a handful of sitting lawmakers have ever revealed Parkinson's diagnoses. Some, like former Arizona's Mo Udall, served in Congress for many years with the condition.

Others, like former New York congressman Jose Serrano, chose to not seek re-election because of complications from the disease.

Colleagues on both sides of the aisle tweeted their support for Ms Wexton.

Young Kim, a California Republican, thanked her for "using your platform to spread awareness", while Madeleine Dean, a Pennsylvania Democrat, said: "I'm with you in this fight."

Story continues

Ms Wexton is not the first congressional Democrat to share personal news about their health this year.

In February, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania checked into hospital due to clinical depression.

Representative Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, is currently undergoing treatment for lymphoma. Both continue to hold office.

You also be interested in: