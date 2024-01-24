Jennings man accused of running over graves in Pineville cemetery

A Jennings man has been arrested after a police chase in Pineville damaged some graves, according to a news release.

The Pineville Police Department says Travis Delome, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a high-speed chase through the north Rapides Parish town.

It began when officers were sent to Greenwood Cemetery, which is between Donahue Ferry Road and Military Highway, because of a suspicious person.

Jason Shackleford case: Man accused of trying to kill Alexandria officer found competent to proceed in case

Rapides Sheriff's Office: Juvenile dies, another arrested on negligent homicide charge

"Upon arrival, a subject driving a dark blue Chevrolet Impala ran over graves and fled the scene," it reads.

Officers chased the vehicle through downtown Pineville and onto Interstate 49 South. It was "disabled" at the Turkey Creek/Meeker exit, which is around Cheneyville.

Delome was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on three counts of grave desecration and one count each of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault of an officer, obstruction of justice/evidence tampering and possession of a controlled dangerous substance II.

Delome's booking information was not immediately available on the online jail website.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Police: Jennings man ran over graves, led officers on high-speed chase