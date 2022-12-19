Jennings sentenced to 26.5 years in prison

Dec. 19—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 26.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

Tamarius Jennings, 32, was found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and operator never licensed.

After the jury verdict was announced, Jennings pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and being a habitual offender.

Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Jennings Friday to 10 years on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge and 16.5 years for being a habitual offender.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Matt Savage and Cathy Wilson.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 3, 2020, police were dispatched on a report of a white vehicle traveling 90 miles per hour on Ind. 32 in Chesterfield.

Officers located the vehicle in a driveway in the 800 block of Avalon with the driver apparently passed out and the vehicle running.

The vehicle was observed with damage all over and the hood looked like someone stomped on it, according to the report.

Chesterfield police and a Sheriff's Department deputy woke up the driver, who then sped away at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour in a 20-mph zone.

Later that morning, officers were dispatched to a house in the 400 block of Crestview Drive that had been struck by the same vehicle. Jennings fled the scene and the vehicle was still running when officers arrived.

Jennings was eventually found inside a residence in the 500 block of Ellerdale, and after officers received permission to enter the house, Jennings surrendered.

Inside the vehicle officers found a .22-caliber pistol with two loaded magazines and a rifle with the serial numbers apparently filed off.

Jennings has prior convictions in 2014 and 2015 for robbery and has a pending charge of trafficking with an inmate and bribery.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.