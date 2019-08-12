Is Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Jenoptik

What Is Jenoptik's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Jenoptik had €99.6m of debt at June 2019, down from €133.7m a year prior. On the flip side, it has €81.4m in cash leading to net debt of about €18.2m.

XTRA:JEN Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

A Look At Jenoptik's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Jenoptik had liabilities of €234.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of €191.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €81.4m as well as receivables valued at €175.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €168.2m.

Given Jenoptik has a market capitalization of €1.43b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, Jenoptik has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Jenoptik has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.15. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Jenoptik saw its EBIT drop by 7.7% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jenoptik can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Jenoptik recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.