Jenoptik Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €250.8m (up 14% from 3Q 2021).

Net income: €20.6m (down 24% from 3Q 2021).

Profit margin: 8.2% (down from 12% in 3Q 2021).

EPS: €0.26 (down from €0.47 in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Jenoptik Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 28%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Electronic industry.

The company's shares are up 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jenoptik (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here