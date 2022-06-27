Jensen Beach man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted online enticement of teenager

FORT PIERCE — A Jensen Beach man found guilty by a jury of attempted online enticement of a teenager was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul C. Huck handed down the sentence to Zachary Spiegel, 38, of Jensen Beach June 22.

Spiegel was communicating online with 'Shayla,' who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, for several weeks in January.

Spiegel solicited sex, sent photos of his private parts and described sex acts he would do with Shayla, said federal prosecutors.

But Shayla was a persona created by a 16-year-old boy on the hunt for predators, according to evidence presented at trial.

In early January, Spiegel attempted to meet with Shayla at Fort Pierce shopping plaza for sex in his car, but did not make it because he was pulled over by law enforcement.

The 16-year-old, who was the one in contact with Spiegel the whole time, then decided to contact law enforcement.

Fort Pierce police and Homeland Security Investigations in Miami launched an investigation.

Spiegel continued sending photos of his face, private parts and explicit comments to Shayla. He also kept talking about trying to meet again.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Spiegel's Jensen Beach home on Jan. 20 and found the phone he used to communicate with the 16-year-old.

