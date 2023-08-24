Jensen Beach state title defense starts with w win

TechCrunch

Like a cross between a piece of commercial farm equipment and a contraption from G.I. Joe's nemesis Cobra, the A5 makes a curious first impression. The road-legal prototype A5 looked admittedly awkward amid the rows of Gulfstreams and Learjets. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) A5 is ASKA's first product, which received a Certificate of Authorization and Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June ahead of making its first pilotless test flights just weeks ago.