Jensen Hughes Welcomes New Chief Commercial Officer, Chuck Levergood, to Lead Global Business Development Efforts

Levergood brings more than 30 years of A/E/C industry business development, growth strategy and training experience

BALTIMORE, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, today announced the hiring of Chuck Levergood as the new Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Leadership Team member. Levergood is a senior sales, business development and marketing executive who is well-known across the global architectural, engineering and construction (A/E/C) market. He joins Jensen Hughes from global construction consulting firm Hill International where he most recently led all business development efforts for its Americas business.

"As we continue to build a broader portfolio of consulting and engineering services ranging from fire and life safety to forensics, security and emergency management, we have spent time searching for a leader who can bring a depth of experience in strategic end-market share growth," said Raj Arora, CEO, Jensen Hughes. "Chuck has a proven track record of results in small, medium and large firm environments. We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber join our team at such a pivotal time."

Levergood has played critical executive roles leading business development at prominent global A/E/C firms, such as Jacobs, Parsons Brinckerhoff, HNTB and Schnabel Engineering. In his 30+ year career at these firms, he was responsible for initiatives such as leading and supporting major business pursuits, driving company growth strategies, creating corporate sales processes and implementing training of these sales processes.

"This role immediately appealed to me because Jensen Hughes provides such a critically important portfolio of services that all clients need now more than ever. As Chief Commercial Officer, I will have the opportunity to bring everything I've learned across large A/E/C firms to help Jensen Hughes improve our ability to support clients across multiple markets," says Levergood. "During the interview process, I was impressed with the passion Jensen Hughes team members bring to their work every day. I am honored to be able to share in that enthusiasm and help build a business development platform that enables our entire organization to bring the amazing technical expertise and thought leadership to all of the markets we serve."

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,400+ engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams have delivered more than 40,000 projects in all markets across industries. Jensen Hughes is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management teams. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $100 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise. For more information, visit www.gryphoninvestors.com.

