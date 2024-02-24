Jensen scores 20, No. 21 Creighton women get hot from long range, beat Villanova 79-69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 20 points and No. 21 Creighton found its long-distance shooting eye to defeat Villanova 79-69 on Saturday.

The Bluejays missed their five 3-pointers in the first quarter and then made 12 of 15 the rest of the game. Jensen had four 3s to lead the way. Creighton outscored Villanova 44-22 in the middle quarters with the Bluejays going 7 of 9 behind the arc to the Wildcats' 0 of 7.

Morgan Maley scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Creighton (22-4, 13-3 Big East Conference), which rebounded from a 20-point loss to No. 15 UConn on Monday. Emma Ronsiek added 15 points and Molly Mogensen had 13 with six assists and four steals.

The Wildcats hit their first four 3-pointers and made 5 of 7 in the first quarter to race to a 23-10 lead. Then they missed 10 straight before closing the game making 4 of 5 to finish 9 of 21.

Lucy Olsen had four 3s and 20 points to lead Villanova (17-10, 10-6). Christina Dalce had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Maddie Webber added 10 points.

Villanova 's first five baskets were 3s and the Wildcats led by as many as 15 before Mogensen's layup at the buzzer pulled the Bluejays within 23-10. The switch turned in the second quarter when Creighton had a 23-10 advantage to tie the game at the half.

The Bluejays remained dialed in in the third quarter, going 3 of 3 from distance and 9 of 15 overall to open a 54-45 lead. Villanova was 6 of 12 but missed all four of its long shots.

There were just 10 free throws attempted in the game with Villanova going 6 of 6.

Villanova is home against Xavier on Tuesday. Creighton is at UConn on Wednesday.

