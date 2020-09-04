'Jeopardy!' to air new episodes, brings Ken Jennings back in new role

Get ready, quiz show fans, because "Jeopardy!" is officially returning -- and soon.

The show announced Thursday it would return for season 37 and all-new episodes on Monday, Sept. 14. Alex Trebek is, of course, back as host.

While the 80-year-old is proud "Jeopardy!" is "the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era," he's also just happy to get back to work.

"On a personal level, I'm excited because it gets me out of the house," said Trebek, who is currently battling stage IV pancreatic cancer. "It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that."

There are a few new additions to the show as well. The first is a familiar face joining as a consulting producer: the recently crowned "GOAT" player Ken Jennings.

"Though I've played my last round of 'Jeopardy!' as a contestant, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show," said Jennings, whose duties include presenting special video categories, developing projects, assisting with contestant outreach and serving as a general ambassador for the show.

"I'm still in on all the action, but I don't have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore," the 74-time champion added.

The show will also have a new look. The set has been upgraded to meet COVID-19 guidelines by spacing out podiums to allow for more space between contestants and having them at a safe distance from Trebek's lectern.

There's a new casting process, too. The pipeline for prospective players is now virtual, starting with an online Anytime Test. Those who pass this will be randomly chosen to proceed to the next round, which happens on Zoom.

