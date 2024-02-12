Jeopardy boss breaks silence on firing The Big Bang Theory star

Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies has shed some light on The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik's exit from the beloved quiz show.

Bialik, who started hosting the gameshow in 2021, announced she'd been informed she'd no longer be on hosting duties in December 2023. Ken Jennings will now become the sole presenter of Jeopardy!.

Speaking about the decision, Davies described Bialik as a "superb host" but explained a need for "more consistency" was behind her firing.

"When I took over the show, we were really forced into that situation from everything that happened before, the guest hosting period," Davies said during the 'Unscripted Storytellers' panel at the 2024 Television Critics Association's winter press tour (via People).

"Mayim was left hosting the primetime versions; I brought in Ken to guest-host once Mayim had her schedule on her Fox sitcom."



"Over the past two-and-a-half seasons, what we've heard from a lot of television stations and other interested parties is that they wanted more consistency," Davies said. "They wanted a single host."

Despite Bialik's exit, Davies still hopes she may return to the show in some capacity in the future.

"Mayim is a superb host," he added. "We hope to keep working with her on primetime versions and other spin-offs."

"Those conversations are ongoing — but Ken really won the job," Davies then said of Jennings.

Last December, the actress took to Instagram to share the news with fans, clarifying the decision wasn't hers.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote.

"Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!

"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

Jeopardy! airs on ABC in the US. A UK version with Stephen Fry began on January 1, airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

