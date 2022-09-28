'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage, Shares Photos

Amy Schneider

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider and her partner, Genevieve Davis, have gotten married.

Schneider — the top-winning woman and top transgender contestant on the show — and Davis married May 9, but they just announced it Tuesday on social media.

“Genevieve Davis and Amy Schneider are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder,” they said in a Facebook statement that they also sent to The Advocate. “We will be having a traditional wedding next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other.” Alameda County is in Northern California and includes Oakland, where Schneider has lived for several years.

They shared wedding pictures on Twitter.

Schneider put together a 40-game winning streak from November through January, placing her second only to current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games in 2003. She is in fourth place for all-time regular season cash winnings with $1.382 million, behind Matt Amodio ($1.518 million), James Holzhauer ($2.462 million), and Jennings ($2.52 million). She was the first woman to pass the million-dollar mark on the show.

She is the first trans contestant to qualify for the annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, which brings together the top contestants from the previous season. This year’s tournament will air beginning October 31.

Schneider has maintained an active Twitter presence since rising to fame on Jeopardy! In February, she tweeted that she and Davis were engaged.

In a January interview with The Advocate, Schneider said bringing positive trans visibility was the highlight of the show for her. “It’s definitely been the most rewarding part of the whole experience,” she said.