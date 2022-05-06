‘Jeopardy!’ champ Mattea Roach’s winning streak comes to an end

Mattea Roach's "Jeopardy!" winning streak has come to an end.

The reigning champion lost to newcomer Danielle Maurer on Friday's episode of the hit game show, leaving her total winnings at $560,983. The number of games Roach won also happens to match her age: 23.

“It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said in a statement. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

Roach was in the lead with $19,200 as the contestants entered Final Jeopardy! on Friday's episode. She wagered $3,601 and did not give a correct response.

Maurer, a Georgia-based digital marketing manager, entered the round with $11,400 and wagered $4,200. Maurer gave a correct response, lifting her total to $15,600.

Roach, a Canadian tutor, finished in second place, $1 behind Maurer with $15,599.

The contestant's winnings weren't too shabby. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Wondering what clue led to the end of Roach's winning streak? The category was "USA" and the clue read, "These 2 mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler."

The answer was: "Who are William Hartsfield & Maynard Jackson?”

Roach ranks fifth on the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular season winnings list. There are only four other "Jeopardy!" contestants who have won more games or more money: Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer.

“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest,” Roach said in the statement. “And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. Like, I can’t believe it. It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”

Roach will be back, having qualified for this fall's Tournament of Champions.