'Jeopardy!' clue shines spotlight on Naples for being 'capital of the world' for this

It's not like Naples needs its 15 minutes of fame, considering the Collier County city is a global vacation destination with five-star restaurants, breathtaking real estate, and sand and water along its Gulf of Mexico coastline as far as the eye can see.

But on Wednesday night (Feb. 7), a clue on the ultra-popular game show "Jeopardy!" appeared on television screens across America, and there it was. In living color. And spoken so eloquently by host Ken Jennings: "Naples, Florida ..."

It was early in the show (before the first commercial break in the Jeopardy! round) when one of the three contestants chose the category "The ICK". The answer to clues provided by Jennings in that category would have the letters "i-c-k" in them.

Jennings: "Naples, Florida has been called the 'capital of the world' for this paddle sport rising in popularity.

There was a brief pause.

Then, contestant Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York City, hit the buzzer first and answered correctly.

Sriken: "What is pickleball?"

This question about Naples was featured in the opening round of "Jeopardy!" in the Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 episode. One of the contestants correctly provided the answer in the form of a question.

Getting the correct answer netted Sriken $600, but it wasn't enough for her to win the episode. She lost in Final Jeopardy!, failing to come up with the correct answer for a clue about "The Wonders of the Ancient World."

It is not the least bit surprising Naples is known as the "capital of the world" for pickleball. Naples has hosted the Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships every year since 2017 at the East Naples Community Park. This year's championships are April 13-20.

The pickleball footprint in and around Naples continues to grow with new courts under construction at regional parks and no doubt, more to come in the future as the sports continues to grow in popularity.

