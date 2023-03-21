'Jeopardy!' fans furious when contestant wins after giving incorrect response

The court of public opinion has spoken and "Jeopardy!" fans are rife with fury.

After Monday night's episode of the game show, viewers voiced their disdain on social media for what they believe was an allowed incorrect answer, altering the outcome of the show.

Contestant and professor Melissa Klapper narrowly defeated teacher and football coach Jake Garrett as well as Kelly Barry, a marketing communications specialist.

At one point, Klapper selected the "Quite the Fishy Story" category for $200, and was presented a clue by host Ken Jennings.

"The force of Lasse Hallström was strong to pull in this Scot to play a fisheries expert in 'Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,'" it read.

Without hesitating, Klapper responded, "Ewan Gregor."

The name of the actor in the 2011 film "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" that Jennings was referring to is Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

Despite the perceived flub, Jennings confirmed the answer, telling Klapper, "That is correct, taking you to $5,200, you're just off the lead." Garrett led the contestants with $6,800.

Fans immediately flocked to Twitter to confer, questioning if they had all heard the same thing.

People were adamant that after rewinding the tape, they were sure Klapper had uttered the wrong name.

"Tonight there was a mistake on @Jeopardy the woman in the middle named Melissa said ‘Ewan Gregor' when really it’s ‘Ewan Mcgregor’ I played it back twice just to make sure," one fan wrote.

Another person tweeted, "That red headed lady who won answered a question incorrectly. She said Ewan Gregor instead of Ewan MCGREGOR. We ran it back twice. She didn’t say it. She shouldn’t have won."

Other fans questioned why the program missed what they believed was a clear error.

"@Jeopardy Ewan McGregor was the correct answer. Not Ewan Gregor. Why didn’t @KenJennings or the judges catch that? Could have made a difference in the outcome," one person tweeted. Another user shared, "She said Ewan Gregor! Not MCGregor … So surprised they let that one slide… #tisktisk."

One keen-eyed fan shared that they thought Klapper looked at the judges after giving the wrong answer, tweeting, "#Jeopardy it’s Ewan McGregor not Gregor. Saw her look off to judges after she gave the wrong name but nothing happened."

Klapper eventually won the game, beating defending champion Barry as well as Garrett by only $1.