'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' cancer update

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shared a "mind-boggling" cancer update in the latest issue of People magazine.

Three months after announcing that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the 78-year-old television veteran revealed that he's "near remission," despite the fact that the cancer has just a 9 percent survival rate.

Though he still has several more rounds of chemotherapy left, his doctors have told him that his body has responded well to the chemo that he's had so far.

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek reflected. "The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory...some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent."

SEE ALSO: Cancer-stricken Alex Trebek receives standing ovation at the Daytime Emmy Awards

The typically even-keeled host went on to say that he got emotional when doctors told him that they are hopeful he will eventually get into full remission, "but they were tears of joy, not tears of depression."

In addition to crediting the medical experts guiding him through his cancer treatment, Trebek also posits that the outpouring of love, support and well wishes from his millions of fans around the world has contributed to his ability to handle such a devastating diagnosis.

"I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers," he said. "I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this. I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that."

The game show host has also gotten public support from some of his fellow famous faces, including "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, who took to Twitter immediately following Trebek's initial cancer announcement to cheer him on in his fight.

"The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek's struggle with cancer," Sajak tweeted. "Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him."

CNN host Chris Cuomo also took a moment to honor the trailblazing television personality on his show, "Cuomo Prime Time," saying that we need Trebek "now more than ever."

SEE ALSO: Celebrities send Alex Trebek well-wishes after cancer diagnosis announcement

"Trebek is a major asset to our culture, not just to the game show. In a time of shallow beliefs and rampant truth abuse in our politics and beyond, every night he makes facts first," Cuomo said in March. "We need him, now more than ever. So, Mr. Trebek, fight as you have never fought before."

Trebek announced his diagnosis on March 6 in a pre-taped video message directed to his loyal fans.

"Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the helps of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he said at the time. "Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years, so help me keep the faith and we'll win. We'll get it done!"